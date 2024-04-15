Costa del Sol scores a hole in one

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 16:30

Costa del Sol best for golf Photo: Turismo Costa del Sol

The Costa del Sol is one of the leading destinations for golf travellers according to the latest report by Travellyze, the cloud-based tourism analytics platform designed to match destinations with travellers.

The information comes from biannual surveys of more than 20,000 travellers, with strategic representative samples ranging from 1,000 to 3,500 panellists per market, and helps Turismo Costa del Sol and its partners to organise their strategy and set their medium and long-term goals.

At a national level, compared to its main competitors, the Costa del Sol is rated positively by the Nordic countries with 370 points out of 400 and leads the ranking in the UK with 350 points.

Golf tourism is undergoing a significant transformation, reflected in a number of emerging trends. These include a focus on sustainability and environmental awareness, the search for holistic experiences that go beyond the game itself, and the adaptation of golf courses to be more accessible and tailored to the needs of a wide range of people.