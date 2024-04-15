Counterfeit leather goods seized

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 21:49

Counterfeit bags Photo: Wikimedia CC / StevenLek

Officers of the National Police have seized over 800 counterfeit leather goods, on sale in a shop in Marbella, which reproduced the logos of luxury brands.

National Police said in a statement that the operation resulted in the arrest of two people, a woman who ran the business, and a man, based in the province of Cadiz, who supplied the merchandise.

The investigation was started following a complaint by a legal representative of several affected brands, who went to police headquarters to report the illicit marketing and distribution of handbags that reproduced the distinctive brands of the firms he represented.

Apparently, the counterfeit leather goods were acquired through online sales websites in Asia and subsequently sold as genuine in the shop.

The investigation led to the seizure of a large quantity of leather goods including bags, belts, wallets and backpacks as well as other items bearing the logos of prestigious brands.