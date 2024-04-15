Estepona Park opens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 18:45

New shopping centre Photo: Centro Commerciales

The new retail centre, Estepona Park opened its doors on Thursday April 11 with a first wave of shops, which includes Kiwoko, Sprinter, PrimaPrix and Veritas. In July in a second phase, other shops, a gym, Flipajump and a KFC branch will open.

The shops already open now are:

Veritas, an organic supermarket chain. Its stock is certified organic, sustainable, fair trade, and the company is committed to local suppliers.

Sprinter, a multi-brand sports retailer from Alicante, which is opening one of its three new shops in Spain in Estepona Park. It incorporates an innovative free Click & Collect service, which merges on-line sales with the physical shop.

Kiwoko Animal World, in an area of 500 square metres it houses a wide variety of top quality products for dogs, cats, birds, rodents, reptiles and other pets.

PrimaPrix will have a 400 square metre shop stocking all kinds of products from major international brands at very affordable prices, as they come from surplus stocks from promotions and new launches.