Fireball over Almeria

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 15:24
Fireball as seen from Calar Alto observatory in Almeria.
Credit: Calar Alto
The Calar Alto observatory in Almería spotted a massive fireball streaking across the skies of Andalusia.
This happened in the early hours of Sunday 14 when a blazing rock zoomed over Andalusia at a whopping 85,000 kilometres per hour.
Not just in Almería, other observatories in Andalusia, like those in Granada province, Huelva, and Seville, also witnessed the colossal fireball’s passage.
After investigating, Professor Jose Maria Madiedo, the Principal Investigator of the SMART Project at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia IAA-CSIC, concluded that the fireball originated from an asteroid. This finding was detailed by the Calar Alto Observatory in a statement.
Essentially, a piece of rock broke away from an asteroid and entered our atmosphere at 65,000 kilometres per hour. The bright part of the event began at 90 kilometres above ground, just on the border of Malaga and Granada provinces. Then, it travelled northeast, crossing the entire province of Granada, and finally ended at 25 kilometres above the south of Jaen province.
