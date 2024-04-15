Generous donation to Children’s Hospital

By John Smith • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 18:33

The medical team were delighted with the gifts Credit: All Aloud Choir

Following months of collecting money, the All Aloud Community Choir took a positive step to help cheer up and entertain sick children.

On the morning of Friday 12 April Andy and Donna Walker, from the Community Choir All Aloud, delivered toys valued at more than €600 to the Children’s Ward at the La Immaculada Hospital in Huercal Overa.

Hospital has just €100 to spend on children’s entertainment

The donation was paid for from funds raised at the Choir’s coffee morning in March and knowing that the Children’s Ward receives only €100 a year to spend on education and play resources and were overjoyed at the donation.

With some €850 available from the group’s Go Get Funding page it was decided to find out how best the Choir could help the hospital and Gemma ,the Education and Play coordinator for the ward, had previously suggested that rather than simply giving money to the hospital the group buy items needed by the ward and then provided a list of desired items.

Friday’s visit was the first instalment of the gifts which were welcomed by the hospital’s Management Team and it was suggested that the Choir should perform a concert for the kids in June.

Possible carol event next Christmas

One of the managers is also very keen on British Christmas carols and suggested that the group could possibly accompany the Huercal Overa Band, which tours the wards at Christmas playing Spanish carols, to sing along.

The group tentatively hopes to fulfil both of these requests and planning will be going ahead later this month in cooperation with the Hospital.

The hospital Management Team were extremely grateful for the group’s efforts thus far and it was pointed out that the exceptional generosity of the friends and supporters of the group actually make these donations possible.

Charity concert in June

The group is also holding a charity concert in the Kubatin Bar in Arboleas on June 28 at 7.30pm in support of the Children’s Ward.

Further visits with additional items will continue as long as funds are available. For those wishing to keep track of All Aloud’s activities you can follow on the All Aloud Facebook Group Page

The group meets on a Wednesday afternoon in the Kubatin Bar at 3pm with the next meeting on Wednesday May 1 and all are welcome to attend.