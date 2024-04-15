Improving the Rural roas in Oria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 10:21

The mayor visiting improvements underway on rural roads. Credit: Oria town Hall

Improvements are underway on rural roads in Oria to support agricultural activity.

Antonio Mena, the regional representative for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development in Almeria, inspected ongoing works on the Los Alamos rural road, funded by the Itinere Plan with an investment of nearly £262,000. During the visit, accompanied by the mayor, Marcos Reche, Mena emphasised the Ministry’s dedication to enhancing the rural environment, particularly for local farmers.

The project involves investing £261,697.04 to upgrade a 3,264-meter stretch of road. Key improvements include pavement replacement, enhanced signage, road safety measures, installation of concrete slabs, gravel addition, and final paving.

Completion in June 2024

Started on June 26, 2023, the project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2024, as part of the Itinere II Plan. Mena stressed the significance of well-maintained rural roads for the agricultural sector, noting that the Itinere Plan covers the entire investment without requiring contributions from local councils.

He highlighted the Andalusian government’s commitment, led by Carmen Crespo, to the Plan for the Improvement of Rural Roads (Plan Itinere), which fully funds projects for municipalities across Andalusia. This arrangement relieves councils of financial burdens and administrative duties, with the regional administration overseeing project planning and execution, ensuring efficient management and reducing the workload for local authorities.