New skatepark opens in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 22:04

The new skatepark opens Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella has a new 6,600 square metre skatepark, “which is the largest in Andalucia for free use and probably one of the best in Spain”. This was reported by the Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who visited the facilities after the completion of the works.

Councillor for Works, Diego López, said that the park, “has space for skateboarding, BMX, rollerblading and scootering, which are becoming increasingly popular with young people”. Ángeles Muñoz added, “We are going to have a big event on Saturday April 20 to open it up to everyone”.

The opening hours of the skatepark are Monday to Thursday and Sundays from 9am until 10pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 11pm in winter (from October 1 to May 31) and from 9am until midnight every day in summer (from June 1 to September 30).