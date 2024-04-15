By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 15:46

Win a beach set Photo: Town Hall of Alhaurín de la Torre

With Spain’s Mother’s Day just around the corner, the Town Hall of Alhaurín de la Torre has prepared a campaign on the occasion of this important event.

Through this initiative a beach towel and a beach bag will be given to all those who make a purchase considered as a gift in Alhaurín de la Torre’s participating establishments. With the slogan ‘Our shops have it all and mum deserves it‘ is intended once again to encourage shopping in the businesses of the town.

The mayor responsible for Commerce, Maria del Mar Martinez, along with the technical Area, Pepi Moyano, have been responsible for presenting the initiative at a press conference.

The campaign will run until Sunday May 5 and in order to receive the gift of a towel plus a beach bag, a purchase receipt for a minimum amount of €15 must be presented to prove the purchase made. The gifts will be handed out at the Casa de la Juventud from May 6 to 15, from 10am to 1.30pm, while stocks last and on a first come, first served basis.