Prince Harry’s appeal rejected

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 21:10

Stock image of Prince Harry. Credit: Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com

Controversial royal, Prince Harry has lost his first bid to appeal against the court ruling in a major setback that could result in a hefty payout.

On Monday, April 15, Prince Harry faced a significant defeat in his legal struggle over UK police protection, as he lost his initial bid to appeal against a High Court ruling.

This decision came after his earlier loss in court earlier this year concerning his personal security arrangements in the UK.

Following the Duke of Sussex’s relocation to California with Meghan Markle in June 2020, after renouncing their senior royal roles, his fight for security has been fraught with challenges.

Legal battle over security

During his visits back to the UK, the Duke contended that the Home Office’s changes to his security protocol unfairly singled him out, providing him with less protection than what was previously extended.

Despite his legal team’s efforts to argue this point, the High Court found no legal or rational errors in the decision to adjust his security status, ruling out any procedural unfairness.

Costs and consequences

Adding to Harry’s challenges, the court has ordered him to pay 90 per cent of the Home Office’s legal costs.

The judge dismissed his lawyers’ plea for a significant cost reduction, stating that despite some government breaches, which were deemed sanctionable, Harry largely lost his case. This financial burden underscores the depth of his legal defeat.

Ongoing struggles

Despite the initial defeat, Prince Harry still has the option to take his appeal directly to the Court of Appeal.

His solicitors highlighted the unjust, unfair, and unlawful nature of the decision during a December hearing, but to no avail.

The court sided with the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), affirming that the decision was justified by his altered ‘status’ as a non-active royal family member.

In a previous interview, Harry expressed being ‘stunned’ upon learning his security had been withdrawn. His last known visit to the UK was in February for a brief meeting with his father, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis was revealed.