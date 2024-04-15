 Scorpion season hits Spain

By John Ensor •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 17:44
Image of a Scorpion native to Spain (Buthus ibericus).
Credit: Luis Fernandez Garcia/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
With Spain basking in unusually high temperatures since April, scorpions that are typically seen in mid-summer have started emerging earlier than usual.
Spain is home to seven native scorpion species that are spread across the mainland and the archipelagos, plus there are at least two exotic species introduced from other ecosystems.
According to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, the native species include Buthus occitanus, Buthus ibericus, Buthus montanus, Buthus elongates, Euscorpius flavicaudis, Euscorpius balearicus, and Belisarius xambeui.
Additionally, in the Balearic and Canary Islands, invasive species have also made their presence known. In the Balearic Islands, Euscorpius balearicus lives in the rockiest and most arid areas of Mallorca and Menorca.
While in the Canary Islands we find Centruroides gracilis, specifically on the island of Tenerife, but it originally comes from Africa.
Although the venom of Spanish scorpions is less potent compared to their foreign counterparts, it is still wise to exercise caution.
The Toxicological Information Service advises, ‘given the small amount of poison injected, their stings are rarely serious.’
In the event of a sting, it’s crucial to remain composed and seek medical help without delay. Symptoms such as muscle pain, cramps, or tremors are common but typically resolve themselves within 48 hours. Prompt medical attention ensures that more severe reactions are managed effectively.
By understanding the types of scorpions present in Spain and taking preventive measures, residents and visitors can enjoy the warm season with less worry about these arachnids. Remember, awareness and quick action are your best defences against scorpion stings.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.