Spain’s April heat breaks over 70 temperature records

By John Ensor •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 16:28
Record April temperatures.
Credit: Pheelings media/shutterstock.com
The recent high temperatures experienced across Spain have broken more than 70 temperature records across the peninsula.
As of early April 2024, Spain has witnessed several periods of unusually high temperatures, shattering numerous longstanding records.
Many of the record-breaking temperatures have been concentrated in the northern half of the country. Notably, on April 5, the city of Gijon in Asturias, recorded a maximum temperature exceeding 28ºC, surpassing the previous record set in April 1984.
Other northern provinces, such as Cantabria, have been particularly impacted. Santander experienced a minimum temperature at its city station of 19.9ºC, notably higher by 3.4ºC than the former record from April 2018.
In addition, Bilbao recorded its first tropical night in April, a phenomenon not seen since records began there in 1949.
Centuries-old weather stations have also reported unprecedented figures. In Zaragoza, the Daroca station noted a new high minimum for April, breaking the previous record from 1947.
Similarly, in Barcelona, the Fabra station, operational for over a century, has exceeded its absolute maximum April temperature for the second consecutive year. In 2024, it reached 29.4ºC, surpassing last year’s record of 27.5ºC.
The Canary Islands have not been spared, with both Tenerife North and South Airport stations reporting ground-breaking temperatures.
Tenerife North recorded a high minimum of 22.4ºC, while the southern station observed a staggering 38.3ºC. These records underscore a broader trend affecting not just mainland Spain but its island territories as well.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.