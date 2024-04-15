Spain’s April heat breaks over 70 temperature records

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 16:28

Record April temperatures. Credit: Pheelings media/shutterstock.com

The recent high temperatures experienced across Spain have broken more than 70 temperature records across the peninsula.

As of early April 2024, Spain has witnessed several periods of unusually high temperatures, shattering numerous longstanding records.

Northern regions most affected

Many of the record-breaking temperatures have been concentrated in the northern half of the country. Notably, on April 5, the city of Gijon in Asturias, recorded a maximum temperature exceeding 28ºC, surpassing the previous record set in April 1984.

Other northern provinces, such as Cantabria, have been particularly impacted. Santander experienced a minimum temperature at its city station of 19.9ºC, notably higher by 3.4ºC than the former record from April 2018.

In addition, Bilbao recorded its first tropical night in April, a phenomenon not seen since records began there in 1949.

Historical data surpassed

Centuries-old weather stations have also reported unprecedented figures. In Zaragoza, the Daroca station noted a new high minimum for April, breaking the previous record from 1947.

Similarly, in Barcelona, the Fabra station, operational for over a century, has exceeded its absolute maximum April temperature for the second consecutive year. In 2024, it reached 29.4ºC, surpassing last year’s record of 27.5ºC.

Canary Islands also affected

The Canary Islands have not been spared, with both Tenerife North and South Airport stations reporting ground-breaking temperatures.

Tenerife North recorded a high minimum of 22.4ºC, while the southern station observed a staggering 38.3ºC. These records underscore a broader trend affecting not just mainland Spain but its island territories as well.