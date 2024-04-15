Spring Allergy forecast for Almeria

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 17:24
Although pollen is a big culprit dust mites play a role as well.
Credit: Creative Commons
Spring is a lovely time of year with more daylight, pleasant temperatures hinting at summer, vibrant nature in fields and mountains, and fruit trees in full bloom.
However, it can be tough for allergy sufferers, especially those sensitive to grass pollen, as its peak pollination season. Many seek help from health centres or specialists to identify allergens and find relief.
The Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology’s Chemical Aerobiology Committee has forecasted a mild to very mild spring in Almería for grass pollen allergies based on preceding temperature and rainfall. However, other allergies may not fit this forecast precisely. Carmen Moya, from Torrecardenas University Hospital’s Allergology Unit, emphasises the need for caution with the forecast, especially regarding grass pollen.
Symptoms of allergies include rhinitis, conjunctivitis, asthma, dermatitis, or urticaria. The prevalence of allergies, particularly in Western countries like Almeria, has increased, leading to more consultations and awareness.
Dust mites are the most common allergen in Almeria, causing year-round symptoms. Pollens, especially from olive trees and wild plants, worsen symptoms in spring. Food allergies are also on the rise but differ from intolerances.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.