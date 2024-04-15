Spring Allergy forecast for Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 17:24

Although pollen is a big culprit dust mites play a role as well. Credit: Creative Commons

Spring is a lovely time of year with more daylight, pleasant temperatures hinting at summer, vibrant nature in fields and mountains, and fruit trees in full bloom.

However, it can be tough for allergy sufferers, especially those sensitive to grass pollen, as its peak pollination season. Many seek help from health centres or specialists to identify allergens and find relief.

The Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology’s Chemical Aerobiology Committee has forecasted a mild to very mild spring in Almería for grass pollen allergies based on preceding temperature and rainfall. However, other allergies may not fit this forecast precisely. Carmen Moya, from Torrecardenas University Hospital’s Allergology Unit, emphasises the need for caution with the forecast, especially regarding grass pollen.

Symptoms of allergies include rhinitis, conjunctivitis, asthma, dermatitis, or urticaria. The prevalence of allergies, particularly in Western countries like Almeria, has increased, leading to more consultations and awareness.

Dust mites are the most common allergen in Almeria, causing year-round symptoms. Pollens, especially from olive trees and wild plants, worsen symptoms in spring. Food allergies are also on the rise but differ from intolerances.