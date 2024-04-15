By Anna Ellis •
Orihuela has confirmed the upcoming “Mayores en Marcha” (Seniors on the Move Walk) scheduled for April 24 at 10:00.AM.
Agustina Rodríguez, the Councillor for Social Welfare, emphasised that this initiative aims to foster social interaction and active ageing among older residents of Orihuela.
She noted the increasing participation in this annual event, which reflects the community’s enthusiasm for municipal activities tailored to seniors.
The event will feature a two-kilometre walk at the “El Palmeral” Sports Centre, with slots for up to 400 seniors from Orihuela.
Following the walk, participants will receive refreshments and lunch, followed by various sports activities such as dancing, yoga, and gymnastics for the elderly at the “Bernardo Ruiz” Pavilion.
The day’s activities are expected to conclude around 1:30.PM.
To participate, individuals aged 60 and above are required to register through the Senior Centre at Orihuela Town Hall.
