Tourism congress set to return to Cabo de Gata

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 16:19

Presenting the Sun&Blue Congress in Almeria. Credit: Junta de Andalusia

The Sun&Blue Congress, a leading international conference on Tourism and Blue Economy, is set to return to Almeria from November 20 to 22, 2024.

Hosted at the Cabo de Gata Exhibition and Congress Palace. Sponsored by the Andalusian Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports, the Almeria City Council, the Almeria Provincial Council, and the Andalusian Ministry of Sustainability, Environment, and Blue Economy.

This year, the congress will feature a diverse scientific program covering eight key areas such as Technology, Energy, Financing, and more. International speakers will lead presentations and panel discussions across three rooms, including exclusive plenary sessions and parallel debates.

Showcasing latest services and product

Attendees can also explore an exhibition area showcasing the latest services and products in the industry, along with spaces for scientific dissemination and networking. With a total surface area of 7,200 square meters, the congress promises ample opportunities for learning and collaboration.

In addition to the scientific program, attendees can enjoy a social program featuring a Welcome Party, Gala Dinner, and the presentation of the II Sun&Blue Awards, highlighting innovative initiatives in the Blue Economy sector.

A notable addition to this year’s congress is the 1st International Forum of Beach Managers, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among public managers of Spanish coastlines. The forum will culminate in the establishment of the “Association of Spanish Public Beach Managers” (AGEPP), providing crucial support and resources for this vital sector.

Renowned naturalist and explorer Nacho Dean joins Olympic sailing champion Theresa Zabell as the ambassador for the Sun&Blue Congress. With his remarkable achievements and dedication to environmental conservation, Dean adds valuable insights and expertise to the event.