Villajoyosa Rugby Sevens: 37th edition

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 15 Apr 2024 • 9:07

Tuks ladies Credit: Estadio Rugby Villajoyosa, Ignacio Davila

Excitement is brewing as Villajoyosa prepares to welcome the renowned 37th Costa Blanca Rugby Sevens tournament at the Villajoyosa Rugby Stadium.

This prestigious Spanish Rugby Sevens tournament boasts an impressive lineup, with 24 teams confirmed to participate, including 15 men’s teams and 9 women’s teams.

Global teams

Teams from across the globe will compete fiercely for the coveted title. With confirmed entries from countries such as Poland, Sweden, Spain, and more, spectators can expect thrilling matches and intense competition.

Action-packed schedule

Kicking off on Saturday, May 25, at 10:00 am, the tournament promises two full days of rugby action, with matches scheduled to conclude at 8:00 pm each day. A total of 64 Rugby Sevens matches will be played, overseen by 12 international referees from England, Wales, Ireland, Moldova, and Spain.

Unpredictable matches

With such a competitive lineup, predicting the winners is no easy task. The Polish Women’s National Team enters as a strong contender, boasting a level akin to World Series teams. Meanwhile, the Viator Barbarians, comprising all Spanish international players, lead the pack in the men’s category.

Exciting Prizes and Admission

The victorious team in each category will walk away with a €2,000 prize. Tickets are priced at €10 for the whole day, valid for both Saturday and Sunday, with free admission for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.entradium.com.

Acknowledgements

The tournament is made possible through the collaboration of various entities, including the Villajoyosa Town Hall, the Valencia Government, the Alicante Provincial Council, and more. Additionally, numerous businesses, including Viator, Coca-Cola, Hospital Clinica Benidorm, Costa Blanca News, and Onda Cero Radio, have lent their support.

Live streaming available

For those unable to attend in person, the entire tournament will be streamed live on the NostreSport TV website.