By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 17:40

Young performers compete Photo: Estepona Town Hall

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has launched the Young Performers Competition for children under the age of 13 ‘Ciudad de Estepona’ to promote and encourage culture and art among young people and with the aim of helping future artists in musical performance.

The national competition will be held on Saturday May 25 (the semi-finals at Colegio San José) and Sunday May 26 (the final at the Felipe VI Auditorium). The rules can be consulted at www.esteponamusical.es The registration period will be open until Sunday April 28.

The competition is open to young instrumentalists of piano, stringed instruments, wind, harp and guitar, up to 13 years of age. The jury will be made up of important figures from the music world with national and international careers. The president is Luis del Valle, concert pianist and professor at the Real Conservatorio Superior de Música de Madrid.

First prize is €1,000, second is €700 and third, €500. In addition, the winner of the Competition will give a recital in the Felipe VI Auditorium on the day of the Final.