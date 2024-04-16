A new vertigo-inducing tourist attraction: the ‘Caminito’ of Ronda

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 15:33

A 'Gorge'-ous walk Photo: Ronda Town Hall

Get ready for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Ronda, in the Tajo Gorge: a walk along a unique path suspended along the canyon walls, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes.

The ‘Camino del Desfiladero de Ronda’ (Ronda Gorge trail) opened on Saturday April 13 and has its own website to book your slot on this new rival to the Caminito del Rey.

In this first phase, an existing path between Plaza del Campillo, and the base of the Puente Nuevo has been completed and equipped with safety measures. Several viewpoints have been created and a building known as ‘Casa Manolillo’ has been refurbished as a visitor centre for the area.

Ronda’s Councillor for Tourism, Ángel Martínez, said, “we have launched a website https://desfiladerodeltajo.info through which visitors can learn everything about this trail, as well as book your place to access it. It is available in seven languages: Spanish, English, German, French, Japanese, Italian and Dutch.

The second phase which will allow the crossing under the New Bridge and the rest of the gorge up to the exit at the San Miguel hermitage, is more complex and consists of the installation of a 500 metre long suspended platform that will allow visitors to cross the gorge in its entirety.

Whether you are an experienced hiker or looking for an exciting family experience, the Desfiladero del Tajo is the ideal plan for you. Book your ticket online and get ready for an unforgettable adventure in the Gorge.