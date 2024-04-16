Dutch Kings Day in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 20:38

Dutch Kings Day Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Chiriva plaza in La Carihuela will host the celebration of Koningsdag or Dutch Kings Day on Saturday April 27, a festival which is now in its eighth year and is dedicated to Dutch culture and gastronomy.

“The figures show the importance of the Dutch community in Torremolinos, amounting to more than 700 registered residents today, which represents a growth of more than 20 per cent in just one year”, said the Mayor Margarita del Cid.

The event, organised by the Dutch Community of Torremolinos with the collaboration of the town council, will be held from 1pm until 8pm and will feature live performances by Dutch artists, games for children and more than 17 stands with typical Dutch products, food and drink. Visitors will be able to sample oliebollen, frikandellen, minced meatballs, herring, smoked sausage, ham sandwich, carpaccio sandwich and goat’s cheese sandwich, among others.

The event is open to all, free of charge.