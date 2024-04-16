Essential reminders for UK travellers

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 11:03

Image showing passport control. Credit: 1000 words/Shutterstock.com

For anyone planning a holiday in Spain this summer here are some reminders from the UK government to make sure you’re not caught off guard at the airport.

Recent updates from the UK Foreign Office are a must-read for British tourists heading to Spain including the need to carry additional documents upon their arrival.

According to the UK Foreign Office, ‘If you enter the Schengen area as a tourist, you may need to provide additional documents at the border.’

This update reflects changes in the entry requirements for British passport holders travelling to Schengen Area countries, including Spain, Germany, Greece, and Italy.

Travel documentation essentials

Besides a passport, it is now crucial for Britons to have two more documents handy. Firstly, a valid return or onward ticket is necessary, demonstrating the traveller’s planned departure from Spain. This could be a return flight confirmation, which should be readily accessible to border officials.

Secondly, holidaymakers may also be asked to present proof of accommodation. This could be anything from a hotel booking confirmation, a receipt for a holiday home, to an invitation from local friends or family. Travellers are advised to carry a hard copy or digital proof of their accommodation details.

Financial requirements

Additionally, holidaymakers might need to prove they have sufficient funds for their stay. The Spanish government’s current stipulation is a minimum of €113.40 per day, the equivalent of about £97.

While this is rarely enforced, having cash, cheques, or credit cards at hand as evidence could be a good idea.

Passport validity check

Finally it is also vital to ensure that passports are up to date. For entry into the Schengen area, passports must be valid for at least three months after the intended departure date and should have been issued within the last ten years. Travellers with soon-to-expire passports must renew them before their journey.

Before you set off, double-checking these requirements will help ensure a smooth start to your Spanish holiday. Don’t let paperwork glitches disrupt your travel plans.