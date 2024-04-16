Family fun at Frikiday geek fair

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:07
Frikiday poster,
Ajuntament de Selva
The fourth ‘Frikiday’ fair is being held in the Plaza Mayor of Selva from 11 am to 7 pm April 21.
Last year, around 3,000 people came to the popular geek market with themed shops, a tricycle area set up like Mario Karts and more surprises. Many visitors were cosplayers dressed in character.
The free event showcases science fiction characters, a Resident Evil ghost tunnel, workshops suitable for all ages, video games, a large-screen Just Dance experience, a Kahoot! contest, along with various other tournaments and contests.
There is also a Japanese-style raffle of the popular ‘Gachapon’ Japanese vending machine toy balls, the proceeds of which go to the NGO Alcer Islas Baleares for renal insufficiency.
Joan Rotger, Mayor of Selva says the fair is “a unique opportunity for fans of geek culture to meet and share their hobbies in a friendly and fun atmosphere … FrikiDay has become a must-see event in our town, and it helps many people get to know us.” He also thanked all the organisers and volunteers who made it possible.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.