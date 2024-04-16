Family fun at Frikiday geek fair

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:07

Frikiday poster, Ajuntament de Selva

The fourth ‘Frikiday’ fair is being held in the Plaza Mayor of Selva from 11 am to 7 pm April 21.

Last year, around 3,000 people came to the popular geek market with themed shops, a tricycle area set up like Mario Karts and more surprises. Many visitors were cosplayers dressed in character.

Geeks galore

The free event showcases science fiction characters, a Resident Evil ghost tunnel, workshops suitable for all ages, video games, a large-screen Just Dance experience, a Kahoot! contest, along with various other tournaments and contests.

There is also a Japanese-style raffle of the popular ‘Gachapon’ Japanese vending machine toy balls, the proceeds of which go to the NGO Alcer Islas Baleares for renal insufficiency.

Joan Rotger, Mayor of Selva says the fair is “a unique opportunity for fans of geek culture to meet and share their hobbies in a friendly and fun atmosphere … FrikiDay has become a must-see event in our town, and it helps many people get to know us.” He also thanked all the organisers and volunteers who made it possible.