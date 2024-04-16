Fire ravages Copenhagen’s iconic Stock Exchange

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 16:11
A devastating blow to the city's cultural heritage
Image: X/ @TheaGlindorf
A fire engulfed one of Copenhagen’s most iconic buildings on April 16 sending shockwaves through the city. The fire, which erupted in the early hours of the morning, has already claimed the iconic 400-year-old spire of the old stock exchange, reducing it to a smouldering ruin.
Eyewitnesses watched in horror as the towering spire, shaped like the tails of four dragons, collapsed onto the roof, signalling a devastating blow to the city’s cultural heritage. Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, the blaze continues, and authorities are trying to preserve the historical artifacts from inside the building. Passersby are even contributing to the salvage of artifacts.
The building, completed in 1625, stands as a testament to Copenhagen’s rich history, boasting a Dutch Renaissance-style architecture that once housed the Danish Stock Exchange. Although no injuries have been reported, the loss of this historic landmark is deeply felt by residents and officials.
BREAKING:
Denmark is having its “Notre Dame moment”
The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire.
It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire
Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire pic.twitter.com/8j6bPsHvaD
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 16, 2024
Danish Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, describing it as a touching display of solidarity in the face of tragedy.
Brian Mikkelsen, chief of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, spearheaded efforts to save irreplaceable treasures, coordinating with emergency services to transport them to safety. Mikkelsen emphasised the significance of preserving the nation’s cultural legacy, even as the fire threatened to consume it.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, prompting speculation and concern among residents. Police have cordoned off surrounding streets, urging motorists to avoid the area as firefighters battle the blaze. The extent of the damage is yet to be fully assessed, with half of the building destroyed and collapsed.
As the smoke billows over downtown Copenhagen, the international community mourns the loss of a cherished landmark. Messages of solidarity and support pour in from around the world, highlighting the global significance of Denmark’s cultural heritage.
In the wake of this tragedy, Denmark vows to rebuild and restore the historic stock exchange to its former glory. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pledges unwavering support for the restoration efforts, recognising the importance of preserving the nation’s history for future generations.
As the flames continue to rage, Copenhagen stands united in resilience, determined to overcome this devastating setback and ensure that 400 years of culture will not be lost to the ashes.
