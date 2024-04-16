It is all about Girl Power at Albar

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 10:58

Girl power, the staff that make Albar what it is. Credit: Jules

Claton Morley set up Albar restaurant with his wife Rachel, 10 years ago.

Though Clayton enjoys interacting with people, he has taken a step back from the restaurant, leaving Rachel to manage the day-to-day operations. As guests walk up to the restaurant through the picturesque garden and past the tranquil Koi pool, they are greeted with warm smiles from Clayton or Rachel. The restaurant itself is beautifully decorated, giving off a 5-star vibe with a down-to-earth atmosphere.

Rachel, who works alongside her long-time friend Amanda, the creative genius in the kitchen, said that running the restaurant is a Lifestyle, not a business. And this really shines through with the attention to detail in every aspect of the service and food.

Using the freshest ingredients, including locally sourced vegetables that, as Amanda says, it is like a lucky dip as they never know what will arrive and she has to be inventive with the dishes. With a truly unique flavour from cooking in the wood fired oven, there is an extensive menu, but if there is nothing to fit your dietary requirements, let them know in advance, Amanda is happy to make something for you.

This beautifully enticing place is so relaxing, guests often want to stay for a siesta, which they can do at his hotel the Casona Granado, just upstairs from restaurant. Another delightful place, which is looked after by Sue, who completes Albar all-girl team.

With prices from €25 per person, it’s welcoming atmosphere, delicious food and personal touches it’s no surprise that customers come from all over the province to dine at Albar.

Restaurante Albar, El Pilar, Barriada de Lubrin, Almeria, 04271, Spain

Tel: + 34 950 069 077 Mobile: + 34 647 877 091

Email the Restaurant: albar@enalbar.com

