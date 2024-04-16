Let Darrmar do the heavy lifting

By Annette Christmas • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 18:24

Darrmar are specialists in demolition and waste removal, with a strong, reliable and honest team headed by the chirpy Darren. His right-hand woman is the lovely Mary Willoughby, who has more recently opened a business branch of her own, a storage facility near the port of Palmanova.

Darren started Darrmar demolition and waste removal in 2008, building it up to become one of the leading British demolition contractors in Mallorca. With a philosophy that no job is too big, too small or too unusual, Darrmar will gladly help however they can, from demolishing a garden fence to knocking down a garage or moving heavy objects that require a crane. And while based in the Southwest of Mallorca, they carry out jobs all over the island.

Sometimes clients need to clear out premises before starting refurbishment, while others require more extensive external wall demolition. The company completes demolitions and waste removal energetically and efficiently, as can be appreciated from exuberant reels posted on Facebook and the photos depicted here, in which Darren’s sense of humour shines through.

Crane removals

One shows the impressive crane which comes in very handy for moving heavy loads in tight spots and from heights. Another is a photograph of an operative called Apple on a roof, who is famously unafraid of heights, an important prerequisite for this kind of work.

Darrmar staff also pull their weight in excavation and earth removals. Whether digging in preparation for pool installation or shifting earth for landscaping, your first step is always Darrmar.

Clients do not have to worry about disposal or renting a container, as the company provides a full service. Their seamless processes spare clients the heavy lifting work and mess, as Darmar operatives load everything onto the containers or vehicles themselves at no extra cost. In fact, having them collect and dispose of your load can even work out more cost-effective than doing it yourself.

Contract services

Darrmar provides businesses and commercial premises with regular contracted services, such as waste collection and disposal, and naturally helps with one-time events such as house clearances and liquidations.

Simply call for a quote and rest assured that Darrmar will do the dirty work and leave your premises spick and span.

Grateful customer Emma Burn says, “A massive thank you to Darmar demolition for a fab service. They came and removed some old radiators that weighed a ton! Reliable, efficient and lovely team. Highly recommend them. Thanks again guys, we know who to call again.”

And Stephene Dompfe agrees: “Very friendly and amicable team of people, nothing ever too much of a problem…finished the job quickly and on time and the price was good…would recommend to anyone.”

The company is located near the marina of Palmanova at Carrer Marquès de la Torre, 5, 07181 Palmanova, Illes Balears, where the storage facilities can also be found.