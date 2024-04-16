By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 16:50

Loch Ness Monster goes interstellar: Will NASA join the hunt? Image: The Loch Ness Centre / Facebook.

The Loch Ness Centre has reached out to NASA for assistance in a new quest to search for the Loch Ness monster.

Following last year’s extensive search of Loch Ness in the Highlands, which included the capture of loud underwater noises and several potential sightings, the centre is eager to enlist NASA’s expertise in their pursuit.

Scheduled to coincide with the 90th anniversary of Sir Edward Mountain’s expedition, the latest search will take place from May 30 to June 2.

Since the inaugural expedition in 1934 by the Watchers of the Monster, over 1,156 sightings have been documented on the official Loch Ness monster register.

Aimee Todd from the Loch Ness Centre expressed hope that the global community of Nessie hunters would aid in reaching out to NASA via social media.

The centre seeks NASA’s expert guidance to enhance its ongoing quest for answers.

For those unable to participate in the search in person, live cameras on the Visit Inverness Loch Ness website offer an opportunity to be part of the hunt remotely.