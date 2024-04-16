New hotel in Cabo de gata has opposition

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 16:43

Cabo de Gata is a very fragile area. Credit: Creative Commons

The Mediterranean Ecologist Group (GEM) have taken legal action by appealing to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) regarding plans to construct a four-star hotel with 30 rooms and a swimming pool facing Genoveses Bay in Cabo de Gata-Nijar.

They’ve asked the court to halt the project while its environmental authorisation is reviewed. If not, they fear the developer could seek approval from the Nijar Town Council, bypassing the court’s decision.

They argue that building the hotel in this ecologically sensitive area could harm biodiversity and the natural landscape. They stress that Cabo de Gata-Nijar is already under pressure from human activity, particularly during summer, and adding a hotel would exacerbate these issues, leading to the loss of natural values and biodiversity.

May impact migratory birds

The groups highlight concerns about the impact on migratory birds, invertebrates, and other species, as well as the potential strain on infrastructure and increased traffic. They question the compatibility of a hotel in an area designated for protection and raise doubts about the transparency of the project’s intentions, especially regarding a purported museum on the site.

They urge the court to consider the broader public and environmental interests at stake, citing a petition with over 262,000 signatures opposing the hotel’s construction. However, the Junta de Andalucia asserts that the project complies with environmental regulations and promotes sustainable development through measures to preserve the natural and cultural landscape.

The dispute revolves around balancing economic interests with environmental conservation, with environmentalists advocating for the protection of fragile ecosystems and traditional land uses.