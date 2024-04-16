New lifeguard schedule in Alicante

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:40

Lifeguards at the beach Credit: isimartinez, Unsplash

With a focus on ensuring the safety of beachgoers, a new comprehensive lifeguard coverage aims to provide peace of mind to locals and visitors alike.

Alicante’s beach safety services now cover San Gabriel Beach, in addition to San Juan, El Postiguet, Albufereta, Almadraba, Urbanova, Aguamarga (Doggy Beach), and Tabarca.

New lifeguard contract

The lifeguard services contract has been awarded to a consortium led by Ebone Servicios Educación Deporte and Emsebur, securing an exceptional score of 100 points in the evaluation process. Provita Sociedad Cooperativa Madrileña, Forseguer Servicios del Sur, and Intur Esport were also contenders.

Enhanced resources

The new contract, extendable for up to five years, emphasises increased human and material resources and enhanced service flexibility. Under these terms, the lifeguard team is bolstered with 50 personnel during peak season, 51 during mid-season, and 14 during the off-season. Material resources have also been augmented, with the addition of two watercraft and five rapid intervention vehicles, equipped with comprehensive medical supplies.

Lifeguard schedule

The lifeguard service will operate according to a revised schedule, catering to the varying demands of different seasons. During peak season, from June 1st to September 15th, lifeguards will be stationed from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm across all designated beaches. During the off-season, lifeguard services will be available on weekends and holidays from May 1st to May 31st and from September 16th to October 31st, as well as weekdays from September 16th to September 30th, all from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Safety priority

With these updates, Alicante is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of beach enthusiasts throughout the year, making it an ideal destination for sun, sand, and relaxation.