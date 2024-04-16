News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:26

Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

Book Fair

VELEZ-Malaga is hosting a book fair from April 18 to April 28. This year the book fair will honour Maria Zambrano’s legacy, a writer from Velez Malaga, on what would have been her 120th birthday.

Spring Fest

ON April 20 the Almuñecar Town Hall is hosting the Fiesta de la Primavera Almuñecar 2024 ( Spring Festival) in Parque El Majuelo at 12 pm.

Flamenco Show

AT the Casa de la Cultura Almuñecar on April 26 a flamenco show titled ‘La Serranilla’ at 7 pm. Tickets are available from €15 at bravoentradas.es.

Morcilla Day

THE Town Hall of Canillas de Aceituno will host their annual Dia de la Morcilla (The Day of Spanish blood sausage) on the last weekend of April. Thousands will gather as local butchers prepare this specialty free of charge. There will be beer and wine to accompany the sausage.

Join AAR

THE Axarquia Animal Rescue charity store in Torre del Mar is still looking for volunteers to help out for a couple of hours a week. For more information contact Liz at 657 293 663.

For more Axarquia news and events click here