News in brief: Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 19:33

3 cars burn out in Mijas Photo: Bomberos Mijas

Car fire

AT 10am on the morning of Friday April 12, Mijas Fire Brigade received an emergency call alerting them to a vehicle fire in Calle Naranjo in Las Lagunas. Three cars were on fire, the fire originated in one of the cars, apparently due to a mechanical failure and the wind caused it to spread rapidly.

Suspect caught

ON the afternoon of Tuesday April 9, National Police arrested a Belgian citizen who boarded a bus in Marbella with an assault rifle, a pistol, ammunition and a bulletproof vest hidden in his luggage. The arrested man was wanted in Belgium for robbery, homicide and kidnapping.

Renovations

TORREMOLINOS is to start renovating La Nogalera square, which will also include the renovation of the surrounding streets. The works, which will be completed in 2025, will be carried out in phases, so that in summer, or when the square hosts events, the work does not get in the way.

Summer pool

THE energy refurbishment and modernisation of Marbella’s Salduba municipal swimming pool is 60 per cent complete and the facility is expected to be operational for summer 2024. The work includes solar panels and a glazed roof to solve the problems of water heating and make it self-sufficient.

Body found

THE body of the hiker who had been missing since Sunday April 14 in the area of the summit of La Concha, in the municipality of Ojén, has been found dead. The man, aged 48, was of Finnish nationality and disappeared while he was climbing La Concha.

Council adoption

MIJAS Town Hall is to take over responsibility for almost 310,000 square metres of roads and green areas in Riviera del Sol including the Princess Diana park. These areas are spread over the 9 phases of the urbanisation with the exception of phases 3 and 6 which belong to another developer.