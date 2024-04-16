Vera volleyball club make history

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 11:18

Qualified for the finals the Vera CV children’s team. Credit: Vera CV

CV Vera has made history in the Provincial Games by ensuring that all three of its teams qualify for the next final phase.

This achievement highlights the municipality of Vera’s flourishing participation in sports clubs and schools, alongside its successes.

The Vera Volleyball Club (CV) stands out this year with its remarkable performance in the Provincial Games. All three teams from the club have secured spots in the finals of this provincial competition, marking a historic moment for the club.

Thanks to these outstanding results, all three CV Vera teams will compete in the final eliminations scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at the Moises Ruiz Pavilion in the capital.

Last weekend, after the male cadet team secured its place in the final, the children’s and mixed youth teams followed suit by defeating the Atalayas and Albox teams, respectively.

The club celebrates this achievement, noting that it’s the first time a club from Vera has had three different teams with a chance to win provincial titles. The Provincial Games are unique as they reward fair play and are one of the few competitions where boys and girls compete together, even as juniors.

With this milestone accomplished, players and coaches look forward to enjoying the positive atmosphere, fair play, and sportsmanship that have characterised the entire competition.