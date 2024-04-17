Almoradi, Fiestas del deporte

By Marina Lorente • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 12:21

Sports outdoors / Credit: Naturlider

The Sports Party is taking place at plaza Ciudad de Servicios (Kurunchowo) in Almoradi. Promising a day brimming with vitality, entertainment, and camaraderie.

The festivities kick off at 10am, offering a diverse array of sports activities tailored to participants of all ages and skill levels. From soccer to badminton to boxing, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and healthy competition.

Adding to the excitement are special classes led by local gyms, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage in guided workouts and fitness sessions led by experienced instructors. These classes not only promote physical well-being but also serve as a source of inspiration for individuals looking to adopt a more active lifestyle.

After sports…music

But the celebration doesn’t end there. As the sun reaches its zenith, the bar in the square comes alive with a vibrant tardeo, accompanied by the pulsating beats of DJ Juanjo Peers. From 4pm onwards, families can revel in the infectious rhythm of music while soaking in the lively atmosphere.

The organisers extend a heartfelt invitation to all members of the community to partake in this joyous occasion. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast eager to showcase your skills or a family seeking a day of wholesome entertainment, this is a great plan for all.

So mark your calendars and join them on April 20 for a day filled with sports, music, and laughter. Let’s embrace the power of active living and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Almoradi.