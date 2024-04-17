FAST urgently seeks fundraising champions

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Join FAST's Fundraising Force
Image: F.A.S.T
In a bid to sustain its crucial life-saving operations, the First Aid Support Team (FAST) is urgently seeking to bolster its fundraising support team. Despite an unwavering focus on recruiting and training responders, FAST acknowledges the indispensable role of its fundraising arm in ensuring its continuity.
Contrary to common perception, supporting FAST doesn’t necessarily entail confronting medical emergencies firsthand. The fundraising team plays an equally vital role, as without adequate financial support, FAST’s operations would grind to a halt. Operating without any central funding, FAST relies entirely on the dedication of its volunteer fundraisers to generate the necessary resources.
Whether it’s dedicating a few hours each week or month to assist with ticket sales, poster designing, or participating in bucket collections, every contribution counts. Moreover, those inclined towards a more substantial commitment can take on the challenge of organising fundraising events and trips.
To join FAST’s lifeblood team, individuals are encouraged to reach out via Facebook Messenger or email at president_fast@outlook.com. Every effort counts in sustaining FAST’s critical mission of providing vital first aid support in the crucial moments before ambulance arrival in Camposol.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
