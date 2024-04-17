By Anna Ellis •
Elche Local Police arrested a 49-year-old man for a drug-related offence during a routine check at the Elche bus station.
The patrol, along with the Canine Unit, conducted inspections among passengers, and a bus destined for the Murcia-Valencia route was selected for further scrutiny.
The suspect was found in possession of two pieces of hashish, weighing 10.25 and 62.50 grams respectively.
The Canine Unit, led by its trained dog, detected the drugs in one of the suitcases, arousing suspicion among the officers.
Upon investigation, one passenger claimed ownership of the suitcase and admitted to carrying hashish inside a blue plastic bag.
The detainee confessed to being a regular user of the substance, leading to the discovery of the two pieces of hashish.
