Race for autism charity

The National Police in Almeria has unveiled the inaugural ‘RUTA 091 – Bicentennial Edition’ solidarity race.
The race announcement was made on Wednesday, April 17, at the Almeria National Police Station. With sponsorship from Banco Santander, proceeds will go to ASTEA (Autism Association Almeria), which will support inclusion projects for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
The event will be part of the National Police’s bicentennial celebrations, and will include races for adults and children.
Scheduled for May 18, the event promises to combine sporting excellence with community spirit, with races starting from the South Gate of Andarax Park.
The children’s races will start from the South Gate of the Andarax Park starting at 5:00 pm and will have a choice of 50, 100 and 400 metres.
The main event will begin at 6:00 pm, with a distance of 7,500 metres. A route has been planned which aims to combine the least possible disruption for the people of Almeria with an unparalleled environment for the participants.
In addition to raising funds, the event aims to promote healthy living and introduce young participants to the benefits of sport.
