Torrox gets heart healthy with a cardiomarathon

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Torrox Takes Strides Towards Heart Health Image: Shutterstock/ Microgen

TORROX Town Council is launching an initiative focused on cardiovascular health, featuring a physical activity program and a ‘cardiomarathon.’ The program, dubbed ‘Windows for the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyles 2024,’ aims to encourage residents to adopt healthier habits.

Walking to Healthy Parks: Phase One Begins

Ana Pérez Rico, the Health Councillor, revealed that the initiative is a collaboration between the Torrox Town Council’s Sports Department and aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular risk prevention. The first phase, titled ‘Walking to Healthy Parks,’ is scheduled for April 17, 24, and 30 for specific groups and April 24 for the general public. Led by Torrox’s Sports Department, it targets groups enrolled in the ‘Windows for the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyles’ program.

Encouraging Healthy Habits

Additionally, a ‘Cardiomarathon’ will take place in Plaza de la Constitución, featuring various stations for cardiovascular assessment and interventions within the survival chain. Participants will receive hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques. Scheduled for May 6 from 10 am to 2 pm, the event will be coordinated by Ágata Formación.

