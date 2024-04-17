Torrox gets heart healthy with a cardiomarathon

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 13:13
Torrox Takes Strides Towards Heart Health
Image: Shutterstock/ Microgen
TORROX Town Council is launching an initiative focused on cardiovascular health, featuring a physical activity program and a ‘cardiomarathon.’ The program, dubbed ‘Windows for the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyles 2024,’ aims to encourage residents to adopt healthier habits.
Ana Pérez Rico, the Health Councillor, revealed that the initiative is a collaboration between the Torrox Town Council’s Sports Department and aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular risk prevention. The first phase, titled ‘Walking to Healthy Parks,’ is scheduled for April 17, 24, and 30 for specific groups and April 24 for the general public. Led by Torrox’s Sports Department, it targets groups enrolled in the ‘Windows for the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyles’ program.
Additionally, a ‘Cardiomarathon’ will take place in Plaza de la Constitución, featuring various stations for cardiovascular assessment and interventions within the survival chain. Participants will receive hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques. Scheduled for May 6 from 10 am to 2 pm, the event will be coordinated by Ágata Formación.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
