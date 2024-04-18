Asociacion El Valle announces two unforgettable events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 13:13

ASOCIACION El Valle has announced two thrilling events aimed at creating community spirit and enjoyment among its members and the wider community.

Delectable Dining Delights: Menu del Dia Event

First on the agenda is a delectable ‘Menu del Dia’ event set to tantalise taste buds on Thursday, April 25, at 1 pm. Held at the esteemed Eclipse Restaurant in Caleta de Velez, attendees will indulge in a sumptuous meal priced at a reasonable €12 per person, excluding drinks or tips. Those eager to secure their spots can conveniently purchase tickets at Meson Sara every Friday between 12 pm and 1:30 pm.

Jazz Picnic Extravaganza: Save the Date

But the festivities don’t stop there! On Thursday, July 11, at 7 pm, Asociacion El Valle invites everyone to a Jazz Picnic at the picturesque Brians Shaded Garden. With a membership fee of just €10 and a non-member admission of €15, guests are encouraged to bring their own provisions—food, beverages, and seating—to ensure a delightful evening under the stars.

Contact Us for More Details

For those seeking further information or looking to reserve their spots for these enchanting events, inquiries can be directed to asociacionelvalle1@gmail.com.

Asociacion El Valle continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering community spirit and providing memorable experiences for all. Join in the fun and make lasting memories with friends and neighbours!

