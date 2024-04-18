Asociacion El Valle announces two unforgettable events

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Apr 2024
Image: Shutterstock/ Rawpixel.com
ASOCIACION El Valle has announced two thrilling events aimed at creating community spirit and enjoyment among its members and the wider community.
First on the agenda is a delectable ‘Menu del Dia’ event set to tantalise taste buds on Thursday, April 25, at 1 pm. Held at the esteemed Eclipse Restaurant in Caleta de Velez, attendees will indulge in a sumptuous meal priced at a reasonable €12 per person, excluding drinks or tips. Those eager to secure their spots can conveniently purchase tickets at Meson Sara every Friday between 12 pm and 1:30 pm.
But the festivities don’t stop there! On Thursday, July 11, at 7 pm, Asociacion El Valle invites everyone to a Jazz Picnic at the picturesque Brians Shaded Garden. With a membership fee of just €10 and a non-member admission of €15, guests are encouraged to bring their own provisions—food, beverages, and seating—to ensure a delightful evening under the stars.
For those seeking further information or looking to reserve their spots for these enchanting events, inquiries can be directed to asociacionelvalle1@gmail.com.
Asociacion El Valle continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering community spirit and providing memorable experiences for all. Join in the fun and make lasting memories with friends and neighbours!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
