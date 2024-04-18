Boat mishap damages La Manga bridge

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Bridge damage prompts investigation. Image: Shutterstock/ Juan Antonio Martinez

SAN Javier‘s Local Police are on the lookout for a man who damaged a section of the Estacio de La Manga canal bridge while navigating with a boat. The incident took place on April 14 when the individual attempted to pass under the bridge despite his vessel being too large.

In his attempt to proceed, the man ended up navigating underneath the bridge, causing damage to one of its lights. A video circulating on social media depicts the perpetrator maneuvering the boat at an angle to allow the mast to pass through the walkway.





Local law enforcement officials are currently investigating the incident. Crossing under bridges with boats that exceed the clearance height poses a risk not only to the vessel but also to the infrastructure. Authorities remind boaters to adhere to safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

