Buy or sell a house with Feriebolig Utland

By Marina Lorente • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 10:45

The team/ Credit: Feriebolig Utland

Feriebolig Utland, a Norwegian-owned enterprise, specialises in facilitating the sale of holiday homes abroad, primarily catering to the Norwegian market.

With a focus on regions like Costa Blanca, Costa Calida, and Costa del Sol, the company has orchestrated around 800 property transactions since its establishment in 2007, predominantly in Spain. Drawing from this extensive experience, Feriebolig Utland is committed to sharing invaluable insights and knowledge with its clientele.

A notable achievement in Feriebolig Utland’s journey is its feature on the prestigious British television show, A Place in the Sun, a testament to its credibility and renown in the global real estate sector. Located in Oslo, near the Parliament, their sales office serves as a welcoming hub for new and returning customers.

Visitors are encouraged to drop by for personalised presentations on the diverse portfolio of properties available for sale. Moreover, the Feriebolig Utland team remains easily accessible through various communication channels, ensuring seamless assistance throughout the property acquisition process.

Scandinavian buyers are showing renewed interest in property investments. With a surge in activity observed in the first months of 2024, the market along the south coast of the Costa Blanca demonstrates continuity, growth, and stability. Second-hand homes are currently in higher demand than new builds, with customers seeking short delivery times and involvement in building practices and neighbourhood selection.

In popular areas with favourable sun exposure and location, prices remain stable, and attractive homes sell quickly. Most buyers are eyeing apartments priced between €100,000 and €200,ooo. Additionally, new markets like Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries, have emerged, alongside increased interest from Americans and Central Europeans.

A company you can trust

In addition to their physical presence in Oslo, Feriebolig Utland regularly hosts Boligmesse Utland days at their office on Sundays, providing prospective buyers with immersive experiences and in-depth explorations of their offerings. Operational offices in Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol are staffed with dedicated professionals possessing extensive local knowledge.

Committed to offering an extensive and diverse selection of properties, Feriebolig Utland prioritises customer satisfaction and service excellence, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience. The company’s CEO, Sverre Balteskard, underscores the commitment to fostering trust and confidence among clients by ensuring that every transaction is overseen by a dedicated legal department.

Feriebolig Utland’s reputation for delivering exceptional results is further highlighted by glowing recommendations from satisfied clients. Whether one seeks their dream holiday home or wishes to sell property, Feriebolig Utland provides tailored services to meet specific needs. Choosing Feriebolig Utland as a real estate partner guarantees excellence and professionalism at every step of the journey.

How to contact them:

Feriebolig Utland

Calle Villa Madrid 17

03184 Torrevieja

Norway: +47 930 52 560

Spain; +34 645 297 890

post@ferieboligutland.no

https://ferieboligutland.no/en/

SPONSORED