David Worboys – A European dream

By David Worboys • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 14:38

Italy, Dolomites, Val di Funes, Villnöss

When Edward Heath took the UK into the European Common Market in 1973, I had already spent two years working in Switzerland (not a member) and got to know neighbouring Germany, Austria, Italy and France fairly well. I got a sense of satisfaction from accumulating a stamp in my passport every time I crossed a border, despite the occasional hassle of controls and delays.

Once I received my first European passport in 1993, the stamps at EEC checkpoints would cease, but there was the freedom to cross from Dover to Calais, from Germany through Austria into Italy or from France through Spain to Portugal unchallenged. It was reassuring that the UK belonged, economically, socially, and eventually politically, to this fascinating part of the world.

Western European countries are not alone in enjoying high living standards, wonderful scenery, social stability and political influence. But there is such variety in a relatively small area. From the Alps of the Berner Oberland to the deserts of Almeria, from the beautiful Tirol to the Amalfi coast, there is landscape of every kind.

There are also many different cultures. Each country has its distinct history and there are numerous languages and dialects. We have diversity in gastronomy, social activities, mentality and humour. Crossing the Channel from Dover to Calais or the Rhine from Freiburg to Colmar is to enter a different world.

Germany was clean, efficient and well-organised. Wonderful beer, bread and Bratwurst. While it lacked a Mediterranean coast it had the Alps, Bavaria, the Black Forest, the Odenwald with its farms and trout streams, the Harz mountains and the marvellous cities of Munich, Bremen and medieval Rothenburg.

France and Italy alone are blessed with both the Alps and the Mediterranean. Along with Belgium, they also had the best food and restaurants – nowadays it´s Spain. France is unique in being both northern and southern Europe – in climate, topography and temperament. Alsace and Provence are quite different, as are the Italian lakes versus Venice. In their own ways, Paris and Rome rank among the world´s pre-eminent cities.

Spain was different in its African-Muslim influences. This is most evident in the architecture in Andalucia compared with the Celtic styles of Galicia and Roman architecture broadly across Spain. There are wonderful cities, mountains and coastlines with a climate to die for.

Three of the smaller countries were especially pleasing for me: Austria, Portugal and Switzerland. Austria´s Tirol and Vorarlberg had stunning natural beauty, while Vienna was one of my favourite cities, not least for its music, its history and its coffee bars. Porto and Lisbon had great restaurants and enviable locations, while the Algarve has golden sandy beaches and the Alentejo its forests. Switzerland had the incomparably beautiful ski resorts of Wengen and Muerren, together with the picturesque lakeside cities of Zurich and Geneva and an enviable living standard.

And the UK belonged ….