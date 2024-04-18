By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 11:03

Gastronomic delight: Dolores celebrates VI Artichoke Festival. Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores / Facebook.

Dolores is proud to present the VI edition of the Dolores Artichoke Gastrocultural Festival.

The festival is set to celebrate the renowned artichoke of Dolores and its significance within the Vega Baja region.

From April 18 to 21, the town will host a series of events that highlight its cultural, gastronomic, and festive spirit.

This festival, initiated six years ago, aims to showcase Dolores’ unique identity through its association with the artichoke.

The town’s artichokes are renowned for their distinct quality, nurtured by the rich soil and traditional irrigation methods near the El Hondo Natural Park.

The main gastronomic event will take place from April 18 to 21, accompanied by various cultural and recreational activities.

The festival programme includes expert-led discussions, culinary tastings, cooking demonstrations, bicycle tours of the Dolores orchard and market stalls.

Live music performances by various bands and contests such as photography exhibitions and artichoke cooking competitions will also entertain.

In addition, the festival accommodates families arriving in motorhomes, providing dedicated areas for overnight stays equipped with shower and bathroom facilities.

This year, the council expects an increase in participation, with 80 families scheduled to camp out!