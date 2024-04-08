By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 16:53
Artichoke extravaganza: Dolores prepares for a culinary celebration. Image: Alcachofa Vega Baja / Facebook.
Dolores is getting ready for a big food celebration for the end of the 2024 Artichoke Campaign.
From April 18 to 21, people who love artichokes and foodies will come together in Dolores to enjoy a special event.
The star of the event is, of course, the artichoke itself. There will be tasting sessions where people can try different dishes made with artichokes.
From savoury meals to sweet treats, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
But that’s not all! There will also be cooking demonstrations to show how to prepare artichokes in different ways.
Experienced chefs will share their tips and tricks, and there will be workshops for people who want to learn more about cooking with artichokes.
Of course, there will be music too! Local musicians will perform live, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
