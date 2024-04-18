Happy Sweet 16 to YORKSHIRE LINEN BEDS AND MORE

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 13:02

Its hard to believe but Yorkshire Linen Beds and More is celebrating 16 years of bringing beautiful home furnishings to the Costa del Sol and beyond .

The journey has been one of diversity and growth with the first store which is still trading in the same location near to Parque Myramar , Mijas Costa opening its doors in April 2008 trading as a franchise of the Towel Rail Company which was based in Harrogate , Yorkshire and selling purely Soft furnishings and JML products .

The parent company in the UK went into administration in 2018 but the Mijas Costa shop continued to operate as an independent and thrived as they started to work with new products and suppliers that had previously not been permitted under the franchise agreement. Beds, furniture decoration and rugs all became a big part of new independent store as well as made to measure curtains and blinds

Skip on 16 years and the “shop” is now “shops” having expanded six years ago into the Marbella market place with a beautiful boutique style store situated on the Golden Mile “ Yorkshire Linen Prestige “

Specialising in all aspects of home furnishings and catering for all types of clients from the budget Airbnb customer’s, right through to the higher end of the market- supplying luxurious Hypnos branded beds from the UK and Egyptian cotton bedding and towels for home and high end holiday rental properties .

The growth on line over the past 16 years has been incredible and the success of the on-line shop www.yorkshirelinen.es has seen thousands of orders sent all over Spain and the Balearic Islands making the website now a major supplier of bedlinen and curtains to the whole peninsula and further afield

We asked the owners at Yorkshire Linen Beds and More what has been the key to keeping the doors open and making the business a success , having weathered recessions , Brexit and of course Covid ?

The answer was simple, sticking to the mantra that customer service is a priority .

The customer comes first and everyone who works in the stores is trained and on hand to offer advice and help to anyone walking through the doors or contacting through the websit .

A good range of products in prices and qualities to suit all and a bit of cheeky banter with the wonderful clients who have supported this business over the years and who continue to do so on a regular basis

Cant wait to see what happens in the next 16 years!