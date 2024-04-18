International promotion for Port of Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 16:15

President of the APA, Rosario Soto. Credit: puertodealmeria/X

The Port of Almeria has begun a campaign targeting two million people across five European countries to promote its facilities as the preferred transit point this summer.

This initiative, named ‘From our port to yours’, is part of the Strait Crossing Operation (OPE), encouraging advanced ticket purchases for trips to North Africa.

This digital campaign will run over the next few months through platforms such as Meta (Instagram and Facebook), YouTube, and various radio stations, aiming to boost the port’s passenger traffic.

The promotion will focus on travellers from Europe, including Germany, Belgium, Spain, France and the Netherlands, with an estimated audience of around 2 million people.

The campaign will showcase the port’s services and facilities through tailored images and videos, assisting travellers in making informed decisions. A direct link to purchase tickets through operators like Balearia, Armas-Trasmediterranea, and GNV will be provided, highlighting routes to Melilla, Morocco, and Algeria.

The president of the Port Authority of Almeria, Rosario Soto, has valued the passenger traffic of the OPE, which represents for the Port of Almeria around 65 per cent of the annual passenger traffic and 60 per cent of vehicles, which translates into around €4 million.