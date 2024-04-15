DGT’s week-long speed awareness campaign

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 18:30

DGT's new safety campaign. Credit: interior.gob.es

In 2023 an alarming 211 fatal accidents involving excessive speed were reported by Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

On Monday, April 15, the DGT launched a week-long speed control campaign across Spain, highlighting the continued importance of obeying speed limits.

Francisco Jose Ruiz Boada, Deputy Director General of Mobility and Technology Management, emphasised the necessity of these measures, stating, ‘These figures demonstrate that compliance with speed limits is not only a legal obligation but also a moral responsibility that contributes. . . to road safety.

Technological enhancements in traffic management

To tackle the high incidence of speed-related fatalities, particularly on conventional roads where seven out of ten fatal accidents occur, the Traffic authorities plan to install 88 new radars this year.

Notably, 60 per cent of these will be section radars. These efforts underscore the preventive approach to traffic management, where the presence of speed controls will be clearly indicated to drivers through various means, including variable message panels and vertical signage.

Diverse compliance across road types

The commitment to maintaining speed limits varies significantly by road type. On motorways, 63 per cent of passenger cars adhere to speed limits, whereas this drops to 51 per cent on highways and further down to 43 per cent on conventional roads.

Roads in built-up areas with a 50 km/h limit see a compliance rate of 65 per cent, which is considerably higher than on 30 km/h streets, where only 32 per cent of vehicles keep within the speed limit.

New vehicle compliance from July

From July 6, 2024, all newly registered vehicles in Spain must be equipped with ADAS, which includes the Intelligent Speed Assistant (ISA).

This system combines digital mapping with a sign recognition system that identifies temporary speed limits, thus helping drivers adhere to legal speed limits and enhancing overall road safety.

By implementing these various measures, the DGT aims to reduce not only the number of fatal accidents but also serious injuries, making roads safer for everyone. As Ruiz Boada pointedly reminds us, ‘on the road, we are not alone.’