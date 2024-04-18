Introducing Jubilee House: A Haven of Comfort and Care on Torrox Costa

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 14:41

Nestled in the serene surroundings of Torrox Costa, Jubilee House stands as a beacon of warmth, comfort, and unparalleled care for its residents. This newly opened English Close Care Unit is not just a residence; it’s a community that cherishes the bonds of family and friendship, ensuring that every guest feels at home in their own en-suite unit or complete studio apartment.

At Jubilee House, our foremost commitment is to provide personalised support services to each individual guest. Whether it’s assistance with daily activities, physiotherapy, hairdressing, chiropody, or nutritional guidance, our dedicated team is here to cater to every need, ensuring a life of dignity and fulfillment.

We understand the importance of fostering connections with loved ones, which is why we have designed Jubilee House to be a welcoming space that encourages family and friends to visit. With amenities like Wi-Fi and air-conditioning, coupled with wheelchair-friendly access and picturesque sea views, every visit promises to be a cherished moment shared in comfort and tranquility.

Well earned respite for familes on a daily basis, to join in with our activities and enjoy the lovely ambience.

Moreover, our commitment to holistic care extends beyond the confines of Jubilee House. As a natural extension of The English Nurse Care team, we provide a continuum of care ranging from personal assistance to round-the-clock support, tailored to individual requirements.

In essence, Jubilee House is a sanctuary where guests can embrace life’s richness, surrounded by compassion, companionship, and enjoy authentic home cooking.

Jubilee House – Close Care Unit – Torrox – Contact Liz on 692 419 548