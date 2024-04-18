By Marina Lorente •
The entrance/ Credit: Kaizen Vegetariano
Torrevieja is becoming a great veggie friendly spot, and one of the latest gems is Kaizen Vegeteriano.
Yassine Bassou, a graphic and interior designer by trade, discovered his passion for cooking at a young age thanks to his mum. .After honing his culinary skills as a sous chef in various vegetarian restaurants in Oslo, he found himself drawn to Torrevieja while on holiday. In just a couple of days he was hired for Beet vegetariano. Thanks to the support of friends, colleagues and family he opened this veggie temple.
Kaizen vegetariano was born with the idea to nourish the soul and body through fresh and wholefoods. From savoury breakfast toasts and refreshing smoothies to complete day menus at affordable prices, the menu reflects Yassine’s childhood memories in his mother’s kitchen and his culinary adventures across Europe. ‘The food is smell, cooking is like a dance with nature resources’, Yassine explains.
The restaurant philosophy comes from its given name: kaizen.This philosophy stands for a continuous improvement, emphasising small, incremental changes to achieve ongoing progress in efficiency and quality. Here everything has its own vibration, it has life and love, everything perfectly mixed to deliver a wonderful experience to the customer.
It’s no wonder that Kaizen has become a magnet for locals seeking their daily caffeine fix, tourists in search of affordable and flavourful meal deals, and individuals craving homemade comfort food away from home.
Calle Ramon gallud 78 A
Torrevieja, alicante
868 08 87 25
instagram.com/kaizenvegetariano
