National Geographic’s beach spotlight

By Eva Alvarez
Updated: 18 Apr 2024 • 14:09
Muchavista beach in El Campello Credit: Pepe S.
The magazine National Geographic has revealed a curated list of the ‘most refreshing’ beaches in the Valencian Community.
Standing proudly in third place on this prestigious coastal roster is Muchavista Beach in El Campello.
Describing the region as a haven for sun-seekers and beach lovers alike, the report highlights the extensive sandy shores, natural coves, and the inviting Mediterranean waters that characterise the Valencian coastline. With over 500 kilometres of coastline spread across three provinces and boasting a total of 153 Blue Flag beaches, the area promises a diverse range of seaside experiences.
Positioned just below La Granadella in Jávea and El Albir in L’Alfàs del Pi, Muchavista Beach stands out for its three-kilometre expanse of fine sand and captivating vistas of the northern Alicante mountain range. Despite its cityscape backdrop, Muchavista retains its inherent natural beauty, accessible via a delightful palm-lined promenade bustling with activity, particularly during balmy summer evenings, complemented by a vibrant array of beachfront bars.
National Geographic’s recognition of Muchavista Beach underscores its status as a premier coastal destination within the region, seamlessly blending natural allure with urban charisma. Whether seeking serene relaxation or thrilling adventure, Muchavista Beach promises an unforgettable seaside experience for all who traverse its shores.
