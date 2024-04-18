News in Brief – ITV, lottery, ocean liner …

By Annette Christmas • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 10:05

ITV centre Credit: Fabrica de nubes, creative commons

The following is a summary of some of the week’s stories until 18 April, including a lottery winner, technical inspection losers, tournament hopefuls and more.

ITV no-show no-no

Beware of missing your ITV vehicle technical inspection. The organisation now penalises no-shows by preventing appointment re-booking through the website for the following two months because up to 20% of drivers had been failing to show up. ITV centres are open on Saturdays until the end of May to shorten waiting lists.

Top tournament

Top US players Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton will be playing in the Mallorca championships, part of the ATP 250 tennis tournaments, on the grass courts of Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa on 22-29 June, a week before Wimbledon.

End to walk

A reminder that the finale of the Walk against Cancer is being celebrated at Sa Vinya, Calle de Iglesia 7, Capdellà on Tuesday 30 April, 4 pm: raffle, tombola, live music with Izzy Newman. 0034 659 887 455, www.cancersupportmallorca.com

P&O flagship visiting

Britain’s biggest cruise liner, the Arvia, is making its inaugural visit to the port of Palma on Friday 19 April. Weighing in at almost 185,000 tonnes and with capacity for 6,000 passengers, the P&O flagship was launched on 27 August 2022.

Lottery winner

A resident of Palmanova in Calvia has won second prize in the Bonoloto lottery, winning €140,701.56

Simpler planning permits

Head of the regional government, Marga Prohen, intends to abolish the Balearic Environment Commission, which evaluates the environmental impact of projects. The functions of the cross-departmental commission will be assumed by a senior official at the housing ministry.