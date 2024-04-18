Puzzle Solutions Edition 2024

By Eugenia • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 9:59

WORD SPIRAL

1 Trug; 2 Garb; 3 Bach; 4 Hasp; 5 Plum; 6 Memo; 7 Opus; 8 Seal; 9 Love; 10 Eric; 11 Chic; 12 Cosh; 13 Hype; 14 Evil; 15 Last; 16 Thin. SPINACH

QUICK QUIZ

1 Sonny Liston; 2 Paul Eddington; 3 Edam; 4 Dr Dolittle; 5 Daniel Day- Lewis; 6 Leeds United; 7 Barney Rubble; 8 Leslie Howard; 9 William Wordsworth; 10 Jane.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Spirited reply; 8 Staccato; 9 Done; 10 Fierce; 12 Appals; 14 Assist; 16 Evolve; 18 Hand; 20 Made sure; 22 Infant prodigy.

Down: 1 Upstairs; 2 Grocer; 3 Etna; 4 Advocate; 5 Held up; 6 Flan; 11 Estimate; 13 Leverage; 15 Indian; 17 On side; 19 Anna; 21 Dart.

QUICK

Across: 3 Seize; 9 Alight; 10 Endure; 11 Eclat; 12 Imam; 15 Limpet; 17 Locates; 19 Say; 20 Sable; 22 Aspic; 24 Elite; 25 Chore; 27 Wed; 29 Endears; 32 Around; 34 Rant; 35 Genus; 37 Emblem; 38 Recoil; 39 Sinew.

Down: 1 Basil; 2 Lilac; 3 She; 4 Etches; 5 Zeal; 6 Entitle; 7 Bumps; 8 Jetty; 13 Monster; 14 Magic; 16 Eastern; 18 Sabre; 21 Elver; 23 Changes; 26 Ensure; 27 Wager; 28 Doubt; 30 Aaron; 31 Stalk; 33 Demi; 36 Sew.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Picadura, 7 Pelar, 8 Remolacha, 9 Sol, 10 Seed, 11 Wrench, 13 Pintor, 14 Juegos, 17 Brécol, 18 Wasp, 20 Duo, 22 Tradicion, 23 Crazy, 24 Baptisms.

Down: 1 Pores, 2 Campeon, 3 Doll, 4 Record, 5 Slash, 6 Grullas, 7 Painful, 12 Poverty, 13 Produce, 15 Gracias, 16 Fogata, 17 Bodas, 19 Piñas, 21 Fist.

NONAGRAM

cede, cedi, cere, cert, cite, cred, dice, iced, rice, cered, cider, cited, citer, creed, cried, dicer, edict, erect, icier, recti, terce, trice, credit, deceit, defect, deicer, deific, dicier, direct, fierce, recite, tierce, triced, deficit, edifice, eidetic, recited, feticide, CERTIFIED, RECTIFIED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE