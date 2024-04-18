Support PAPS: Volunteers needed

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Join Hands, Save Paws
Image: Shutterstock/ Bogdan Sonjachnyj
IN El Mirador, San Javier, the Casa del Sol shelter is dedicated to rescuing, caring for, and re-homing stray dogs. Known as PAPS (Protectora Animales Perros del Sol), the shelter is on a mission to provide a safe haven for as many dogs as possible. However, they can’t do it alone.
Currently, PAPS is in need of volunteers, handymen, tilers, builders, and labourers to help complete the kennels and runs for the rescue dogs at their new venue. Jacqui and Ian, representatives of PAPS, urge those willing to lend a hand or offer support to get in touch.
Jacqui can be reached at 680 145 593, Ian at 711 028 662, or via email at animalesperrosdelsol@hotmail.com. Every contribution, whether through time or resources, makes a significant difference in the lives of these animals. Join PAPS in their noble cause and be a part of something truly impactful in the community.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
