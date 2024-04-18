The wonders of Nordic Walking

By Anna Akopyan •
Walking the Camino de Santiago
Credit: Alfaz del Pi Council, X
A group from Alfas del Pi went on a journey through the Camino de Santiago with the Nordic Walking Association, travelling more than 100 kilometres on foot.
The Nordic Walking Association has been organising the Camino de Santiago for years, promoting the fast-growing training trend. Nordic Walking is considered a recreational activity rather than a professional sport, for it is a low-impact practice and can be experienced by people of all fitness levels and ages.
It has also proven to be beneficial to people with diabetes, arthritis, Parkinson´s Disease and other mobility problems, for its effective release of body tension and pain.
Rooted in Finland, the practice has expanded across the world, with Spain being one of the Nordic Walking enthusiasts. With breathtaking views of the Spanish landscapes, the routes have become very popular in the Marina Alta. This April, almost 50 people from Alfas del Pi set off to the Galician lands, following the Muxia-Finisterre-Santiago path.
The group not only captured the beauty of the region but every participant got the chance to activate the entire body, strengthen the immune system, and stimulate happiness.
Find out more about Nordic Walking here.
